$0.33 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,287,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,580,000 after buying an additional 322,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.