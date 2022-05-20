$0.38 EPS Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

