-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.53). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

ISO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,769. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IsoPlexis (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.