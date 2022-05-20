$0.89 EPS Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.03. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BVH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 99,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,009. The firm has a market cap of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

