$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.