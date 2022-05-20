$12.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will announce $12.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 295.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $67.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 263,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $265.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

