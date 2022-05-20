127,862 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 127,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ozon in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

OZON opened at $11.60 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $67.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

