12,903 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 43.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.