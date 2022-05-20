13,391 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NOW by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 435,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOW by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 211,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NOW by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

