$14.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) will announce $14.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $14.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $58.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $59.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $62.57 million to $66.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in First Community by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.02. 6,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,392. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.