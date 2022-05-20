1,850 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.94. 249,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

