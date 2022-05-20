18,830 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

