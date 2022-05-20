1,966 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 269,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

