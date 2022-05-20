2local Price Down 45.2% Over Last Week (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, 2local has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 2local has a market capitalization of $60,774.72 and $18,501.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00592689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00508691 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033137 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.85 or 1.66061794 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008612 BTC.

2local Coin Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,719,068 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

