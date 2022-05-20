$3.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will announce $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.26. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.97 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.68. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $319.65 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

