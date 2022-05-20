309 Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,252,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Albany International by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $82.82 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.