$32.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $153.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $193.10 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $207.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

RGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 8,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,633. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

