$387.33 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post sales of $387.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $225.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 458,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,327. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.