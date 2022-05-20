45,157 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,000. DoorDash makes up about 2.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 218.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,925 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,339,000 after acquiring an additional 905,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1,119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 551,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $997,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,724.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $345,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,322 shares of company stock valued at $45,966,601. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,856,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

