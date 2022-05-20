7,490 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 418,363 shares of company stock valued at $29,843,898 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.90. 42,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,327. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

