8PAY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $166,085.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $853,892.95 and $166,085.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 241.4% against the dollar and now trades at $867.40 or 0.02968150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,205.43 or 1.75218525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008877 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.