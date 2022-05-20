$965.21 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $965.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.80 million and the highest is $973.37 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $827.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

