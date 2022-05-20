A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY) Declares $0.31 Dividend

A2A S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AEMMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of A2A stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. A2A has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Get A2A alerts:

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on A2A in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A2A S.p.A. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of gas and electricity, and district heating in Italy and internationally. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, photovoltaic, cogeneration, waste treatment, and wind plants with a total installed capacity of 8.9 GW; and purchases and sells electricity, gas, fuels, and environmental certificates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A2A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.