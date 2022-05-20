Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 620,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054 in the last ninety days. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.