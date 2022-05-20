Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $273.79

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $273.79 and last traded at $273.99, with a volume of 85722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.07.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.97.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

