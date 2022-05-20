Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $229.84. 52,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,739. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.