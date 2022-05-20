Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.73 and last traded at $200.33. Approximately 9,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 789,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,968.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

