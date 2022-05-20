Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.88

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 9993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $14,949,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter valued at $13,120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Afya by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 709,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Afya by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

