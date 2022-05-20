Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang Purchases 10,000 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agrify alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 34,600 shares of Agrify stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,998.00.

Shares of AGFY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.49. Agrify Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agrify by 5,148.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.