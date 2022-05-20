Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Airgain stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Airgain by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

