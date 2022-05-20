Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.80.
Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
In other news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $751,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,474 shares of company stock worth $2,662,311 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,011. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $156.94 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.