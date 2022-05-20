Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARE. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $751,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,474 shares of company stock worth $2,662,311 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,011. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $156.94 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

