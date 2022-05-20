Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Alleghany worth $24,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alleghany during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $831.83 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $820.74 and a 200-day moving average of $721.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.