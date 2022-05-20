AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$32.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ALA stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.66. 454,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.39. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$23.58 and a 12-month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. Research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.14%.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

