American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.43 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 110.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $233.25 on Friday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.05.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Tower by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,469 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 489,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 451,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.