Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to C$1.35 at Desjardins

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins to C$1.35 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Americas Silver by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

