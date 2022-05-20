Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will announce $258.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.30 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $251.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after buying an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,150,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 456,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.