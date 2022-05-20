Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.