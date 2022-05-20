Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.32-2.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.52.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.61. 86,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after purchasing an additional 218,232 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

