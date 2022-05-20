Analysts Anticipate Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.29. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

