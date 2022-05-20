Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,609,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $13,492,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.25. 464,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

