Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will post sales of $179.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.70 million to $184.80 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $158.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $706.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $712.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $778.94 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $806.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.29. 575,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,689. Axos Financial has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.