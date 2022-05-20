Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $96.77. 397,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

