Analysts Anticipate Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will report $25.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.69 million and the highest is $27.20 million. Xeris Biopharma posted sales of $8.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year sales of $109.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.63 million, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $192.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

XERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 47,523 shares of the company were exchanged. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 497,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 331,429 shares in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

