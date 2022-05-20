Analysts Anticipate Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.47 Million

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) will report $25.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.69 million and the highest is $27.20 million. Xeris Biopharma posted sales of $8.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year sales of $109.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $117.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.63 million, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $192.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

XERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 47,523 shares of the company were exchanged. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 738,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 497,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 331,429 shares in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Biopharma (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.