Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.24 Million

Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce $547.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.18 million and the lowest is $546.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $570.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,185. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $467.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.