Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 249,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,182. The company has a market capitalization of $388.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

