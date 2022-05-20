Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.87 Million

Analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will report $18.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.07 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $17.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $78.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $81.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.82 million, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $99.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,616. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 382,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.