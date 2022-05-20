Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $49.11. 7,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.