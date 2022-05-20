Analysts Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target at $1,038.00

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,038.00.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 103,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,183. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

