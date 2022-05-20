Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Price Target at $20.63

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,270. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

