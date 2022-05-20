Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $60.78

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

